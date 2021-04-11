Pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act

A good union job like the one I had for 24 years before retiring provided for me and my family. The union made sure that I was being taken care of at work with proper safety protocols as well as proper pay. Now that I am a retired union member, I have a certain sense of security because of the union and its work to ensure that I received fair benefits. Thank goodness for my pension. Thank goodness for my union.

I just wish everyone had the opportunity to join or form a union. There is currently legislation with just that in mind. The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act is waiting in the Senate currently. It needs to have Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Chuck Grassley as co-sponsors or at the very least they need to vote for it.

The PRO Act will lead to so many great things for workers in this country. Aside from the benefit of a livable wage, the health insurance, the retirement planning and matching funds, this bill will protect workers from being taken advantage of by employers who don’t wish to act in good faith.

We must pass the PRO Act.

Sue Vogel, Waterloo

