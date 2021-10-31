Pass paid family leave now

Senators Grassley, Ernst, Rep. Hinson:

I’m writing as your constituent to urge Congress to pass a 12-week permanent paid family and medical leave bill. The urgent need for a national paid leave policy has never been more clear: The pandemic has created unprecedented economic, health, and safety challenges for workers, families and for businesses. No one should have to choose between their health and their job.

We must invest in our country’s most important infrastructure: families. Comprehensive paid family and medical leave will improve the lives of every working person in the U.S. — from new parents and those caring for elderly relatives to those recuperating from serious illness. Paid leave is critical to families managing caregiving, health and child care responsibilities, which is why it is supported by the majority of voters regardless of party.

I am urging you to pass a full 12-week paid family and medical leave program bill. Congress must meet this critical moment to support the long term well-being of all everyday families.

Debra Warrens, Waterloo

