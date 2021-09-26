Pass Marsy's law to protect victims' right

If you become the victim of a crime in Iowa, it doesn’t seem like much to ask to be able to participate in the process -- to be present at the proceedings, to be heard at hearings -- but unfortunately in our state, victims are not guaranteed these rights in the state constitution like they are in other states.

Marsy’s Law for Iowa is an effort to change that and make victims’ rights protected by our state constitution. These are very basic things and would not be difficult to implement.

As a member of law enforcement, I know that anyone can become a victim at any time, and no one asks to be a victim. If you or a loved one would happen to become a victim, you would want these kinds of protections outlined in our constitution.

Rep. Sandy Salmon, Sen. Craig Johnson and our locally elected officials work hard on our behalf in Des Moines, and I know them to be concerned about crime victims. I hope they will thoughtfully consider Marsy’s Law during the next session.

Mike Everding, Fairbank police chief

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0