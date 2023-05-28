One fears that our youth are being taught from kindergarten through graduate school that in the words of Vladimir Lenin, Christianity is a a "medieval mildew." He explained in 1905 how the true revolutionary needed cleansing from the medieval spirit: "The revolutionary proletariat will succeeding in making religion a really private affair, so far as the state is concerned. And in this political system, cleansed of medieval mildew, the proletariat will wage a broad and open struggle for the elimination of economic slavery, the true source of the religious humbugging of mankind."
That was how the early 20th century Bolsheviks viewed religion: medieval mildew, Karl Marx's "opiate of the masses," what Lenin called "spiritual booze."
Monitor discretely any classroom in any government school and don't be surprised or shocked if you encounter echoes of those revolutionists and their followers/successors.
And advocates of government school monopolies are shocked when responsible parents cheer for Iowa's school vouchers. Get over it. The parents are back in charge -- at least for now.
Roger Smith, Waterloo