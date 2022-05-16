 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Panel discusses COVID's effects on Thursday

LTE

Over the past two years, our lives have changed because of COVID-19. Our nation has lost almost 1 million people, and few families haven’t had at least one person get sick. Our children have been especially affected as they navigated an abrupt transition to online learning, losing daily contact with teachers and peers. Many students are experiencing anxiety or depression.

If you’re concerned about your children, employees, or students, please join us from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday for a panel discussion about the impact of COVID-19 on Iowans’ mental health at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.

Steve Carignan, associate dean of the College of Humanities at the University of Northern Iowa will moderate. Panel members include Tom Eachus, director of the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center; Jennifer Schneiderman, director of the UNI Counseling Center; Deanna Shafer, mental health therapist, Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center/Hawkeye Community College; Army Colonel (retired) Heidi Warrington, chair of the Black Hawk County Veteran Commission; and Representative Timi Brown-Powers. The public is invited to participate in this free event.

Cherie Dargan, Cedar Falls

 

