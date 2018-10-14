Replace Rogers
MAELOU BAXTER
CEDAR FALLS -- I have devoted my life to education. When I moved to Iowa 40 years ago, I was delighted to learn Iowa took great pride in its public education. However, since then, less and less has been spent on education and as could be expected, the quality of education in Iowa has slipped.
Over the past several years the Iowa Legislature has allowed Iowa’s educational system(s), both K-12 and post-high school, to drop from one of the top 5 in the country to somewhere in the bottom half. The Republican Party has underfunded every level of PUBLIC education, while allowing tax dollars intended for public schools to be diverted to parents who choose to home school their children. The sad irony of that fact is the most outspoken advocate of those policies was elected to represent the district that houses Iowa’s primary teacher training institution.
Walt Rogers DOES NOT represent the priorities of Cedar Falls, the Cedar Falls Schools or the University of Northern Iowa. We need a representative who values and advocates for a first rate public education.
