Vote for Williams
PATRICIA COOK
WATERLOO —Walt Rogers’ “Smaller/Smarter” yard signs dot House District 60 neighborhoods. His opponent Dave Williams is smaller in height than many, but I believe he is the smarter choice to represent us. Dave believes in fiscal responsibility. Medicaid privatization has been a huge, unnecessary drain on the state treasury. Yet Medicaid recipients get far fewer services than before.
Williams notes 2013 commercial and big business tax cuts failed to generate expected growth. Thus the 2017-18 Iowa “Tea Party Legislature” with Rogers’ eager participation passed a series of budget cuts. These stripped funds from basic services. For example, the Iowa Judiciary Branch can only fill 75 of 135 personnel vacancies in 2019. Due to ongoing lack of funding for basic mental health services, Iowa sheriffs and police chiefs complain they have become the main provider of “care” for the mentally ill. Polk County Sheriff’s Department estimates at least 40 percent of those in their jail on any given day take meds for mental illness.
Let’s stop corporate giveaways and privatized Medicaid so we can provide adequate basic services in Iowa. Send “Smaller/Smarter” Dave Williams to Des Moines.
