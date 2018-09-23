Vote for Williams
PAMELA R. HAYS
CEDAR FALLS – Voting for Dave Williams as state representative is a great opportunity coming Nov. 6 for residents of House District 60.
Many people believe the district has not been served well over the last few years. However, concerned citizens can change that reality.
Dave Williams understands it is time to bring change to education by fighting for Iowa’s students by providing proper funding for public education at all levels. Dave knows we must work together to find immediate solutions to our tragic health care crisis by repealing the disastrous privatized Medicaid.
He is committed to finding measurable and cost-effective solutions for water quality and energy conservation. Dave has a proven record of service and dedication to the Cedar Valley including volunteer leadership for the Cedar Falls School Board.
Dave’s 36 years of business experience as an engineer and operations manager with Deere and Co. give him experience that will serve us well in the Statehouse. Choose genuine leadership when we need it most. Vote for Dave Williams!
