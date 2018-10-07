Vote Williams
DEAN DRYER
CEDAR FALLS -- A rear-view mirror look at the eight-year track record of Walter Rogers, R-Cedar Falls, is one that became more and more radically far-right wing than conservative. It’s scary as to what he has tried to push forward in Des Moines. Look at who financed his campaigns and you know that he represents them more so than the 30,000 constituents back home. Follow the money, folks, follow the money.
Dave Williams, D-Cedar Falls, will bring a fresh and most welcoming perspective to Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Hudson, public education, Hawkeye Community College, UNI, entrepreneurs, small-business owners, large businesses, Cedar Valley’s hard-working taxpaying citizens and mental health services.
Dave favors public education, Iowa-managed Medicaid, job creation and maintenance, government that benefits the people and not special interest groups, balanced state budget (versus going into the red like the GOP), cost-effective solutions for water quality and energy conservation, quality of life and bipartisan, working-across-the-aisle collaboration.
We’ve seen what the radical right has done to the state in eight years. You deserve a change. Between Oct. 8 and Nov. 6, vote for Dave Williams.
