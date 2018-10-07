Vote Williams
BOB MORGAN
CEDAR FALLS -- Walt Rogers' and the Republicans' “Smaller, Smarter Government” slogan is nothing more than a plan to enrich the wealthy by slashing government services to the rest of us.
Dave Williams, Democratic candidate for House District 60, has different priorities.
Rather than giving tax breaks to successful businesses and wealthy individuals, Dave and his fellow Democrats want to put tax revenues to work for all Iowans.
Instead of cutting business taxes in hopes the owners will give their people a raise, they will expand programs to help working people gain skills that lead to higher-paying jobs. They’ll help workers earn higher wages.
Walt and the GOP are shoveling health care dollars to private management companies who keep denying services. Dave and the Democrats want to provide Iowans with first-rate health care, including mental health and addiction treatment. They’ll direct health-care dollars to helping people lead productive lives, not to private profits.
Most of all, Dave Williams will work to improve government services, rather than cut them. That’s the kind of government we need.
