Supports Williams

WALLY MOCHAL of Cedar Falls

KRIS EINSWEILER of Hudson

We support Dave Williams. Dave was part of our management team at JD Waterloo Foundry.

Working together we experienced that he is honest, intelligent, creative and a great consensus problem solver. He will make positive improvements to the Iowa Legislature.

We support Dave on his effort to fix our recent legislative failures to adequately support Iowa public education. We believe our tax dollars should go to improving public education and re-establishing Iowa’s legacy of great elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools. Dave’s opponent has been a House leader in trying to redirect our tax dollars to private and home-schooled constituents. That is not right. It’s not the Iowa way. Dave Williams will support fixing that and improve our public education. Please vote for Dave Williams.

