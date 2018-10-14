Supports Williams
WALLY MOCHAL of Cedar Falls
KRIS EINSWEILER of Hudson
We support Dave Williams. Dave was part of our management team at JD Waterloo Foundry.
Working together we experienced that he is honest, intelligent, creative and a great consensus problem solver. He will make positive improvements to the Iowa Legislature.
We support Dave on his effort to fix our recent legislative failures to adequately support Iowa public education. We believe our tax dollars should go to improving public education and re-establishing Iowa’s legacy of great elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools. Dave’s opponent has been a House leader in trying to redirect our tax dollars to private and home-schooled constituents. That is not right. It’s not the Iowa way. Dave Williams will support fixing that and improve our public education. Please vote for Dave Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.