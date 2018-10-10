Refund delayed
MICHAEL HENNING
WATERLOO — Were you counting on a state tax refund that showed up late last year? When it didn’t come on time, did you buy the excuse the state of Iowa slowed your refund to prevent identify theft?
The state of Iowa slowed your refund because the Legislature had cut the Department of Revenue staff. Then the state paid out corporate refunds first. You got to wait.
Read all about it in the Iowa Administration and Regulation Budget, House File 640, April 20, 2017. Or just ask Iowa Rep. Walt Rogers what happened to your refund. He voted to delay it.
