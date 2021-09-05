Outsourcing is the reason our malls are vacant

Starting in the 1980s the U.S. began transferring 40% of its manufacturing base south of the border or overseas. These outsourcers (traitors) were U.S. businesses that had no allegiance to anything except their profit margin. Millions of workers lost their jobs, factories shuttered, communities were destroyed, and the American nuclear family took a big hit. Malls were linked at the hip with those good blue collar jobs that flew away. Malls closing should surprise no one. And where were our crooked, fat mouth elected officials who swore to serve and protect us?