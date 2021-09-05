Outsourcing is the reason our malls are vacant

Back in the 1960s and '70s when malls were built, the U.S. was an industrial/manufacturing powerhouse.
The U.S. was rich, and we could support them.
Starting in the 1980s the U.S. began transferring 40% of its manufacturing base south of the border or overseas. These outsourcers (traitors) were U.S. businesses that had no allegiance to anything except their profit margin. Millions of workers lost their jobs, factories shuttered, communities were destroyed, and the American nuclear family took a big hit. Malls were linked at the hip with those good blue collar jobs that flew away. Malls closing should surprise no one. And where were our crooked, fat mouth elected officials who swore to serve and protect us?
It's not hard to figure that the sad shape America is in is due to losing a big chunk of its industrial backbone.
China became the world's #1 manufacturer and thus a major world power. The U.S. lost manufacturing and the rest of the world smells blood in the water.
Robert Blain, Cedar Falls