LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Outlaw the sale of assault rifles

Once again amid much hand wringing and mouthing the usual apologies and condolences to grieving families our elected "political leaders" completely missed the mark.

The simple solution is to outlaw the sale of assault style weapons and high capacity magazines. The AR style rifles were designed for killing and maiming the human body. Primarily designed for use by the military and law enforcement agencies, these assault weapons/high capacity magazines should be banned for private/public ownership, period.

It has nothing to do with infringing the Second Amendment as presented by gun rights groups, NRA and other like groups.

Basically our "political leaders" are afraid of losing the reelection money stuffed in their campaign coffers (pockets) by these groups and the ultra-conservative militias so prevalent now days (oops, stepping on free speech toes!). We currently have more weapons in this country than population! Why? Too many gutted common sense gun laws and loopholes for ownership.

We need to look at how other countries regulate guns and ownership, or should we just continue to stand by and watch as more innocent children, women and men are slaughtered because of the lack of common sense gun laws?

Max Schreiber, Cedar Falls

 

