Our poisoned water should worry Iowans

Every Iowan should read the so apropos and factual article by Scott McFetridge of The Associated Press (Des Moines faces extreme measures to find clean water).

All Iowans should be seriously alarmed by the dangerous quality of Des Moines’ drinking water, which in all likelihood is not Iowa’s only contaminated water.

You will realize again that it is imperative to take action to alleviate the continuous nitrate pollution of Iowa waters.

Our legislators must issue laws equally mandated to all. Voluntary methods have been tried for many years; we see now that it does not work. Voluntary efforts only clean a small portion of Iowa’s 23 million acres of corn and soy. Our ill placed practice of “tiling” hurts the health of Iowa’s soil and water by channeling every drop of water directly into run-off.

All farmers should build buffer strips and plant cover crops. Confined animal feeding operations should be limited. The millions of dollars needed to purify water should be used to compensate farmers for ecological practices.

Iowa’s Soil Conservation and Water Committee’s 1919 decision to reject buffer strips was cruel and unwise for the well-being of Iowans.