The July 1 Courier reports "Man gets 10 years for fatal shooting." A similar case happened near Iowa City a few years ago. A man did an aggressive break in, robbery, and murdered the occupant, and only did 2.75 years in prison. Non-dangerous people get more prison time for "simple possession" of something, even though they didn't harm anyone else. Our justice system is twisted and perverted. The July 24 Courier reports "America should read the Floyd Report." If Derek Chauvin had murdered Floyd in Iowa, and there had not been any B.L.M. protests, Chauvin would have gotten a paid vacation. Some states and cities have gotten some police reforms in place, but our Trumpublican Iowa lawmakers have done the opposite by making police 99% immune from prosecution, (only the state attorney general can decide if police can be prosecuted), and made police immune from lawsuits. Do the police in Russia have any more favored status and immunity from prosecution than police have here in Iowa? We need police and enforcement all the time. We don't need or want legalized murderers. The U.S. Justice Department said "many police killings were unnecessary."