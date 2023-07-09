Are our freedoms being stolen from us?

On the Fourth of July, we celebrated our nation's freedom and independence. Freedom is a bedrock value for nearly every Iowan and American. Freedom to make our own choices and control our lives are crucial. We want the freedom that an education provides: the opportunity to thrive and to retire with dignity. But, just how free are we?

MAGA Republicans like Gov. Reynolds and Rep. Hinson are hell-bent on stripping away women's reproductive freedom by banning abortion. They are taking away our freedom to learn by weakening and under-funding public schools and banning books.

Our freedom to thrive, get ahead and make a decent living is eroding as MAGA Republicans give the wealthiest and corporations huge tax cuts at a time when corporations are gouging everyday people and making record profits.

The freedom to retire with security and dignity is in jeopardy. Hinson and MAGA Republicans in Congress scheme to raise the retirement age for Social Security and Medicare to 69 and to rescind the Biden prescription drug benefit.

If we want leaders who value, protect, and expand our freedoms, we must reject MAGA Republicans who are taking our freedoms away.

Karen Pratte, Waterville