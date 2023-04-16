"And if we can’t see eye to eye on the fundamental belief that we shouldn’t be electrocuting children or that we shouldn’t be dunking them in ice or that we shouldn’t be giving them nausea-inducing drugs, then I guess we have a fundamental disagreement about what makes basic human rights..."

If Grieder’s ban were simply addressing those types of "therapy" – which aren’t being practiced in Waterloo – I wouldn’t be writing this. His proposed ordinance (the legal document) is more accurately aimed at counseling. If a child were to seek professional advice to be freed of unwanted sexual thoughts and feelings, they would be denied counsel from a licensed professional. This restriction would make it illegal for therapists to share that God made us male and female, that a man should leave his parents and hold fast to his wife, that the two shall become one flesh, and that marriage is sacred (Matthew 19:5-6). Any professional care that contradicts Grieder’s agenda would be banned.