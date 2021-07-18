"Operation Access" should have happened long ago

Thank you for "Operation Access," the feel-good story on the front page of the July 13 Courier about the ramp that was donated to the Regency North senior condo complex by the Americans for Independent Living organization. They obviously do good work and are an asset to the community.

Why, though, was a ramp not built by the persons or corporation that own/manage Regency North? Where were the paragraphs that could have been in the story examining why they failed to meet the mobility needs of their clientele? Shame on them for forcing the condo association members to do this on their own.