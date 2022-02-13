Only God can free us of prejudice

I was disappointed with Steve Corbin's reliance on the standard form of commentary which we have come to expect from left-leaning intellectuals, namely, using pejorative labels, name-calling, and two-bit putdowns. Corbin's recent article “Confronting Racism...” does not help to calm the troubled waters of American race relations. Rather, it adds fuel to the fire.

Corbin's article attempts to establish a causal relationship between prejudice, including racial prejudice, and lack of mental ability (stupidity). He has revealed some of his own prejudice, e.g. he attempts to discredit conservative politicians by referring to them as “cognitively impaired legislators.” It seems Corbin, by his own reasoning and the revelation of his own prejudices, has characterized himself as cognitively challenged (i.e. stupid).

However, let's not follow Corbin down this rabbit hole of woke reasoning. Rather, let's acknowledge all people are morally challenged, i.e. we all are sinners inclined to selfishness, pride, hatred, and jealousy as well as prejudice. Therefore, all of us need more than the education of the mind. We all need help for the “heart.” We all need forgiveness and the ability to forgive others.

We need help from beyond ourselves. We can respect each other and break down the barriers of prejudice only with God's help!

the Rev. Duane Lindberg, Waterloo

