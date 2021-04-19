Only Congress should be able to declare war

I was pleased to see the April 11 letter, "Rescind 2002 authorization for military force." As Mary Reinking states, the power to debate and declare war must be returned to Congress, which is constitutionally bound to perform this duty, and no longer allow such a grave, life-changing choice to rest in the hands of one person, any sitting president.

Thirty years after the 1991 Authorization for the Use of Military Force was enacted, and nearly 20 years after the U.S. re-entered Iraq under the 2002 AUMF, we have a unique opportunity to restore war authority to its rightful place. Bills to repeal these antiquated AUMFs are currently moving through both houses of Congress and have gained wide bipartisan support, notably Sen. Grassley’s leadership in co-sponsoring the Senate bill.

I had the recent privilege of meeting with Rep. Ashley Hinson’s office to request her co-sponsorship of H.R. 256 to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF. I urge Sen. Joni Ernst and Hinson to follow Grassley’s lead and co-sponsor their respective AUMF repeal bills and begin to close the chapter on our country’s endless wars.

Trish Bruxvoort Colligan, Strawberry Point

