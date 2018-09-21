Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Candidates and health care

ERINN CRANE

WATERLOO -- I just moved here from Davenport a week ago. I am excited to be in a hot congressional district. I am an RN and have been a financial consultant. An issue dear to my hear is health care.

I recently saw a commercial that implies Abby Finkenauer wants to destroy Medicare and eliminate insurance companies. The latter is a goal we need to obtain. Cut the middle man (ins companies ) and create a health care system for all. If there is any issue that is important to the survival of this middle class, this is the one. Support the goal of health care for all as its the moral, right and economical thing to do.

