Vote for Hubbell
MAXINE R. MATLOCK
WATERLOO -- Gov. Kim Reynolds has set Iowa on a dangerous path by threatening the health of Iowans across the state. Iowans who need help the most -- elderly, children and Iowans with a disability of mental health -- have been shown the door as managed care organizations everyday deny Iowans the care they need.
Our state deserves a governor that will reverse the mayhem Reynolds has left our health-care system in. Iowa needs someone that will prioritize Iowans before their own political agenda. That is why I am voting for Fred Hubbell for governor, someone who advocates for mental health and emphasizes all Iowans deserve access to quality, affordable health care.
Fred has the dedication to the people of Iowa to reverse the failed Medicaid privatization starting on Day One, by creating a system that puts Iowans first.
Fred has spent his life working to improve and expand opportunities for Iowans and that's exactly what he'll do as governor. When elections roll around, you will find me in the voting booth on Nov. 6, voting for the person who will expand access to health care -- Fred Hubbell.
