Energy bill
MARGARET WHITING
WATERLOO -- I am very disappointed with my representative, Walt Rogers, for his yes vote for bill SF2311 which guts common-sense energy efficiency programs. Energy efficiency is the cheapest form of electricity. For every $1 invested, Iowa customers saved $2 to $3. Gutting Iowa’s energy efficiency programs will cost Iowans hundreds of millions of dollars.
Because SF2311 was passed, MidAmerican Energy’s proposed budget for 2019 Residential Energy Efficiency Programs is cut 67 percent. This bad bill also allows utilities to add fees on customers who install solar. This is taking us in the wrong direction. We really need responsible solutions to climate change which provide many benefits, including cleaner air and water, energy cost savings and new jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.