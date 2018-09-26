Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Energy bill

MARGARET WHITING

WATERLOO -- I am very disappointed with my representative, Walt Rogers, for his yes vote for bill SF2311 which guts common-sense energy efficiency programs. Energy efficiency is the cheapest form of electricity. For every $1 invested, Iowa customers saved $2 to $3. Gutting Iowa’s energy efficiency programs will cost Iowans hundreds of millions of dollars.

Because SF2311 was passed, MidAmerican Energy’s proposed budget for 2019 Residential Energy Efficiency Programs is cut 67 percent. This bad bill also allows utilities to add fees on customers who install solar. This is taking us in the wrong direction. We really need responsible solutions to climate change which provide many benefits, including cleaner air and water, energy cost savings and new jobs.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments