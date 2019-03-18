Try 3 months for $3

Disappointed in Walt Rogers

KAI BROST

CLARKSVILLE – I am very upset with the Republican choice for candidate in the District 30 State Senate special election.

Walt Rogers has always disappointed me in everything he has done ever since he became a politician.

He is one of the reasons I have not been moving to Cedar Falls.

In the Iowa State House he has never done anything appropriate on the Administrative Services and Regulations Appropriations Commission. Clean energy regulation and environmental regulations have gone downhill under him, and he has ruined the administration of mental health services in Iowa. The Iowa G.O.P. should have found someone else to run.

