EVANSDALE -- I saw an ad the other day by Rod Blum asking who would serve Iowans better, him, or Abby Finkenauer. It’s not hard to know who Blum represents: the Republican Party. Blum is in total lockstep with the Republican agenda, so unless you are in agreement with the Republican agenda he does not represent you. The Republican obsession on national and state level with cutting taxes makes funding for roads, bridges, schools, air and water quality scarce. The Republican idea of investing America or Iowa is to reward their supporters and ignore everyone else. Blum used to talk about term limits but not anymore, maybe we can help him with that decision this fall.
