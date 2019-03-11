Try 3 months for $3

Doing the math

STEVE NORBY

CEDAR FALLS --- Walt Rogers states that he received an award for school spending. This is Republican math, not allowing for inflation. The funding was less than inflation.

Who gave this award?

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments