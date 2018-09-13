Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Vote for Rehberg

SIDONIE GRAVES

INDEPENDENCE -- This fall, county elections will be critically important in safeguarding the financial health and future well being of Buchanan County.

Lea Rehberg is running for Buchanan County Supervisor. She and her husband farm in Cono and Homer townships, owning and operating a small farm business. Due to financial responsibility, good management and foresight in growing and developing future markets, their business is thriving. This is a perfect resume to quality her as a supervisor. She will take that same winning combination of skills to work for the people of Buchanan County.

We need to elect a supervisor like Lea Rehberg who is dedicated to making the budget work for the people of Buchanan County, without dragging us into debt and/or forcing us to use our savings to bale us out. We need a supervisor who knows how to prioritize projects and negotiate the best deals for the work being done, who will listen to the people of the county and make their needs the priorities and who sees herself first as a trustee for the county and who will work diligently to budget wisely and plan carefully to enable our rural and small town lifestyles to prosper and flourish.

