Vote for Rehberg
ELIZABETH BARE
WINTHROP -- I am voting for Lea Rehberg on Nov. 6, and I am urging you to do the same.
Lea is a woman who has ruled her life by common sense and knowledge. She and her husband, Denny, have farmed near Rowley for 38 years. They have met challenges and trials by applying common sense and, by God's grace, have been successful. Her responsibilities on and off the farm gave her experience in business management, quality control, logistics, accounting and administrative authority, preparing her for the position of Buchanan County supervisors.
Lea thoroughly understand the role of the Board of Supervisors as a general business manager for county government and plays a major role in county finance. Over the past months, Lea has attended the weekly supervisors' meetings to gain knowledge of current issues and concerns. This gives her the opportunity to evaluate and apply common sense to the issues and return home to seek a workable solution. I like this about Lea, who is willing to go the extra mile. She is indeed a self-motivator, rising to meet challenges, reaching for opportunities and accomplishing goals.
She will truly be a servant of the people.
