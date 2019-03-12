Try 3 months for $3

Rogers' ads

RON SPEARS

WATERLOO --- Walt Rogers cut funding for education by 50 percent when he was in the Legislature. The budgeted amount was 2 percent for education. Walt cut it to 1 percdent and then bragged about how he increased money for education. He did not lie. A 1 percent increase is an increase but 1 percent cut is still a 50 percent cut for education.

He did not and will not support financial support for UNI. The Republicans have been steadily cutting funds for the schools of higher learning in the state. I do believe that Eric Giddens will increase aid to education. Do not be fooled. Furthermore, Walt's campaign ads on TV attempts to link Giddens to Elizabeth Warren. What a stretch that is?

