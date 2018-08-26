Bogus claims
LUCILLE WALTER
CEDAR FALLS -- This past week, Rep. Walt Rogers (Rep., Cedar Falls) started engaging in negative political posturing through his polling of constituents. This is nothing new as he went ugly against his opponents in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016.
Usually his opponent attacks occur about two weeks prior to the election. By starting this uncivil and trespassing tactic about 75 days prior to the election may mean he’s nervous about his re-election. With the Republicans controlling Iowa’s Capital, he can’t hide from his 2017 and 2018 voting actions and public statements.
House District 60’s current representative refuses to attend public forums, sponsored by more than 25 nonprofit agencies, but instead holds a private forum at VGM. While his oath of office is to represent all 30,000 constituents of Cedar Falls, Waterloo, and Hudson, his public actions show otherwise.
When you receive literature or a call that makes outrageous and false statements about his opponent (e.g., legalize recreational marijuana, vote to increase fees on everything, increase government spending, give corporations tax loopholes, close all private schools, make homeschooling illegal, etc.), know it’s bogus and Mr. Rogers, once again, is doing what he does best: misrepresentation of the truth and self-interest propaganda.
