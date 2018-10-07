Try 1 month for 99¢

Finkenauer ads

BERYL RICHARDS

NASHUA -- I am curious how Abby Finkenauer plans on adding jobs in Iowa from Washington? More union certainly won't do it. Just ask Detroit. Does she own a business that plans on using her congressional salary to add employees?

I suspect that ad is just very clever and will get votes, but is misleading at best. Sadly her ads aren't the most misleading and toxic we are seeing. Sure be glad when this election season is over.

