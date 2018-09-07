Uncaring governor
JAMES OWENS
TRAER -- Revisiting the “Younkers” commercial, starring Kim Reynolds: Kim Reynolds closed the two mental health facilities in Clarinda and Mount Pleasant. Reynolds and Branstad even closed the juvenile training center in Toledo. All those fine employees lost their jobs. And on top of that, Reynolds has closed employment centers across the state. Those Iowans no longer have state help finding new jobs.
Reynolds didn’t care about hard working Iowans when she outlawed local minimum wage increases. Reynolds has also slashed funding for our fine Iowa universities, making students and parents borrow and borrow more for a college education. Kim Reynolds approves tax breaks for Apple, Facebook and Google, but she doesn’t care about the working people of Iowa.
