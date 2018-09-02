Decide at polls
BOB MORGAN
CEDAR FALLS -- Since they took over the Iowa Legislature, the Republicans have marched in lockstep to trample on bargaining rights for teachers and state employees. They have acted in unison to prevent municipalities from passing minimum-wage hikes, canceling raises for the lowest-paid workers. They have cut workers’ compensation benefits, slashing aid to Iowans who are hurt on the job. And now they’re coming after IPERS.
Iowa’s average wage is the eighth lowest in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, but instead of doing anything to raise that wage, the Republicans have done everything they can think of to keep it depressed.
Every Iowan who’s struggling to make ends meet needs to keep this in mind in November. If your representative or senator is a Republican, he or she voted the Republican Party line. Is this the way you want to be represented?
It’s time for a change. Vote Democratic. We need to flip the Iowa Legislature.
