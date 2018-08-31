Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Vote against DeVos

WILLIAM TEAFORD

CEDAR FALLS -- This November I urge you to vote against Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s Cabinet Secretary of Education. She will not be on any ballots, however, she is invested in “For Profit” schools, and is supporting privatizing all American education. Affordable “For Profit” education guarantees reduced education quality, ending all local control, and increasing investor profit.

Iowa government can prevent this from happening here. Voters should demand that all of their Iowa Senate, and House Candidates, both Democrats and Republicans state clearly where they stand on “For Profit” education. Our children, our most important future resource, are depending on you to deliver the same quality of public, church, and home education that our generations received.

