Finkenauer donations
EMILY RUSSEL
WATERLOO -- I don’t hear much from Abby Finkenauer, but when I do, she is criticizing Republicans and Congressman Rod Blum. She offers up quite a lot of criticism but where are her ideas? We haven’t heard from Finkenauer on her stances on the important topics that 1st District voters care about. Blum has challenged Finkenauer to 12 debates but she has only accepted two, very late in the campaign cycle. Does she have solutions to the real working families in Iowa or is that just another Democrat talking point she throws out? If Finkenauer has such great ideas, why will she not tell us what they are? The voters in the 1st District deserve to know where each candidate falls on the big issues.
Additionally, I saw a report from Axios that showed only 8.2 percent of her campaign donations are coming from the 1st District while 65.7 percent of Mr. Blum’s are from the 1st District.
With so many special interest groups influencing Abby from the West Coast and East Coast, voters deserve to know if she still will represent Iowa -- not her donors in California and New York.
