School funding
RYAN WESTHOFF
WATERLOO -- I am a junior at Cedar Falls High School. An issue of importance to me and many other public school students is education funding, school vouchers and increasing our state funding for private education, already at $52 million, to $240 million (HF 9 and SF 29).
Rep. Walt Rogers (R-Cedar Falls) claims his proposal is "revenue neutral," but he is hoodwinking the public as about $190 million will be siphoned away from public schools and given to private education. His idea is, indeed, smaller but not smarter for public education.
The fixed costs of a public school building won't go away if the number of students attending decreases due to students moving to private schools. Cutting money from already underfunded public schools makes no sense and will only hurt the students that need help the most.
If Republicans like Walt Rogers, the current chair of the House Education Committee, win this November and the GOP controls the House, Senate and Governor's Office, make no mistake they will push to implement school vouchers, homeschooling and other school choice matters that will cause all public school students (and the taxpayers) to suffer the consequences.
