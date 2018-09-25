Vote out Rogers
MARGARET L. BERGHAMMER
CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa House District 60 has been very poorly served over recent years and Walt Rogers does not represent the values of constituents in his district. District 60 is the home of an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 veterans. Those veterans deserve more than what Rogers has given them. He voted against veterans' ability to negotiate for mental health coverage in their plans.
We all know Iowa is an aging state and we take care of our senior citizens. Yet Walt Rogers voted against even reviewing ways to protect elderly Iowans in nursing homes from sex offenders. He even voted to cut nursing home inspections.
It is 2018. Women are finally getting seats in board rooms all over the country. But Rogers voted against women getting the same pay for the same work as men.
Finally, did you know that Walt Rogers voted to allow guns in city council chambers and local government buildings? Walt Rogers opposes public safety creating a tip line mobile app and website to report illegal activity round a school including threats of suicide and violence that has worked in other states.
Enough is enough.
