Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Blum votes

LOGUN BUCKLEY

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

WATERLOO -- Rod Blum has been voting against the well-being of his constituents since he went to Washington. For someone who touts "drain the swamp" as one of their ideals, something sure is swampy about Rod Blum. Firstly, he voted for the Trump Tax Scam. This plan does not benefit middle class, working, or impoverished families. It helps large corporations and millionaires, like Rod Blum himself. Seriously, how many of us need tax breaks for our yachts or our private planes? Not me. Not my neighborhood. This vote for corporate giveaways has to be paid for some way. So, who gets stuck with the bill? We do. They will tap into Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, and all of the other social safety nets to give themselves and their election campaign funders more tax breaks. If Blum really wanted to clear up his swampy demeanor, he would support a Medicare for All system and keep his hands off the social security that people like my grandparents spent their whole lives paying into. Instead, he wants to put us $1.5 trillion more in debt, complain about the increased deficit (at his hands), and use that to justify cutting social services we all depend on.

3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments