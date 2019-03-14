Try 3 months for $3

Voucher vote

KATHLEEN STEENHUYSE

VINTON --- I am a former teacher at Waterloo East High School, now retired, but am on the local school board for Vinton-Shellsburg. I have a concern about the election to replace Jeff Danielson. I cannot vote in your election but thought I should let you know that Walt Rogers is the representative who introduced a bill each session to approve "educational grants" -- vouchers - -for non-public schools and home school families, under the euphemism of "school choice."

This is a blatant attempt to divert tax dollars from the public school system in Iowa, and worse, with no accountability. The legislative non-partisan budget evaluation says this would divert about $260 million. When Representative Rogers lost his re-election bid, other Republicans, sadly, voted to move this idea through the legislature again now. I graduated from parochial schools myself, so I feel for the needs of non-public schools. But our superintendent explains it this way: Towns build and maintain roads for all citizens to use, but if you want a private road to your own front door, you should not expect tax dollars for that. I urge you to consider how your choice will affect all future Iowa students.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments