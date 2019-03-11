Try 3 months for $3

Meet John Delaney

TIM SCHUMACHER

WAVERLY --- As I watch the proliferation of Democratic presidential candidates pour forth, I'm reminded of meeting John Delaney at a Waverly coffee shop last summer. I liked him immediately. He spoke briefly to a small group of citizens about his business and political accomplishments (as a Maryland congressman), then opened the floor to discussion. He was able to explain complicated things simply, like where Social Security stood on its long-term funding (turns out it's solid). He was gracious, truthful and compelling, knowledgeable without being stuffy. He's a loving family man as well, four daughters.

He visited people in every county in Iowa before any other Democrat announced for presidency. He wants to unite the nation.

I believe he can do it. He plans to be around Iowa quite a bit this year. If he's near go, go meet him. I think you'll be impressed. He's a fine fellow.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments