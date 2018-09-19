Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Enough

LAURI YOUNG

CEDAR FALLS -- One of six Iowans depends on Medicaid. For many years, Medicaid delivered quality services to Iowa families at low rates under not-for-profit, public administration. Yet Rep. Walt Rogers voted to turn over Iowa Medicaid to for-profit insurance companies. The result has been deep service cuts, ruinously low and slow payments and silence from legislators like Walt who will not claim this colossal failure.

Walt has consistently voted to defund mental health Medicaid, women and children's health and oversight of Iowa's nursing homes. He has cut funds to Iowa's most vulnerable populations. But he has carefully ensured his own healthcare at sweetheart rates. Walt had no problem voting to pay just $20 a month for his own state-paid health insurance in 2017 and $40 a month in 2018.

Walt Rogers has promised smaller, smarter government for eight years. Apparently for Walt, smaller, smarter means getting to Des Moines and staying as long as possible. Given his lack of compassion for those he represented, eight years is enough.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments