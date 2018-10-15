Try 1 month for 99¢

Vote for Blum

CAROL HANSON

CEDAR FALLS --- I recently read that Abby Finenauer has been endorsed by a variety of pro-abortion organizations, which greatly concerns me! After a bit of research, I found that Finkenauer also has a pro-abortion voting record in the Iowa House.

She voted against the abortion ban that would prohibit abortions after the baby has a heartbeat at 8 weeks. She also has voted against women being required to receive an ultrasound before they choose to abort their babies. Finkenauer is a proponent of late-term, on demand, taxpayer-funded abortions. Is this really who we want representing us in Congress?

Congressman Rod Blum has a pro-life voting record in Congress and works to protect lives of the unborn. Blum has voted for every pro-life bill while he has been in Congress. He has also co-sponsored pro-life legislation. It is no wonder that he has received endorsements from pro-life groups such as the Susan B. Anthony List, which promotes pro-life policies, as well as the adoption option. Blum should be very proud to be endorsed by this group! They do wonderful work advocating for the unborn!

