No to school vouchers
LORI LEO
CEDAR FALLS -- I have been an educator in Iowa for over 30 years and have been part of many positive changes in how we educate our children. I have also witnessed the decline in Iowa’s reputation as an educational leader. People used to move to our state for that reason alone. This is no longer true. We need to vote for leaders who will put education as a top priority.
One area to address is the use of private vouchers. Vouchers allow a select few to attend a private or religious schools. There is no evidence vouchers have worked in general. Only a few schools showed improvement in math for some minorities. Often, they have shown a negative affect on academic performance. It’s not truly “choice” as proposed when these schools can and do deny admittance for a variety of reasons. In rural Iowa, where many districts are consolidating services, there is little choice available. There is nothing wrong with students attending religious or private schools but public tax dollars should not pay for this. Vote “NO” to any candidate that supports private vouchers. WE must focus focus on continuing to improve public education for all.
