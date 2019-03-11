Senate seat
PAULA DAVIS
CEDAR FALLS --- After seeing the advertisements for the Senate seat, created by Jeff Danielson which cost the taxpayers $41,500, Eric Giddens has stated he would fully fund public schools and oppose private school vouchers to further education. Throwing more money into schools is not going to make the students any smarter. He and his wife are both tied to the school system. No surprise.
Pretty sure the additional money that would be going to the schools would be earmarked for administrative costs. Some college professors say they are having to teach college students high school academics in college Somethings wrong with the system. Try having a student make change when you’re in a store without the register or change the denomination of money given; most can’t give the correct change. Some will say I’ve already rung it up not realizing they are still going to balance with making change differently.
The funds Eric Giddens wants to spend on education would better serve the mental health system that has been hit the hardest since 2014 since privatization. More money to education means more money for administrative positions it’s not going to make our students smarter.
