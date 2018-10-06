1st District race
WILLIAM MUNDT
OELWEIN -- Rob Blum, Fiction or Fact: A few weeks ago I saw a TV advertisement of Rod Blum, where his said a woman's purpose is to scare the voters of 1st Iowa Congressional District by making Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and candidate Abby Finkenauer people to fear, because they may want Medicare for all.
This, according to the spokeswoman, would put private insurance companies out of business. Fiction. Fact: On July 30, 1965, Democratic President Johnson signed a law which created Medicare. On Dec. 8, 2003, Republican President Bush signed the Medicare Modernization Act, which created Medicare Part D. Lawyers and lobbyists got the insurance companies what they wante -- approval and recognition of Medicare advantage plans which private insurance companies created and designed to sell to the public. So 52 years after its beginning, there are 58.5 million people with Medicare.
So Rod Blum, instead of trying to scare 1st District voters into voting for you and not Abby Finkenauer by connecting her to Nancy Pelosi, you should be on behalf of the seniors in the 1st District. If putting insurance companies out of business is fiction why don't you want all to have health insurance?
