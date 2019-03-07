Senate 30 election
MICHAEL BAYER
WATERLOO --- Having a majority in the Legislature does not just mean having more votes than the opposition party. The majority party controls what bills get voted on.
In either Iowa chamber, a bill must be introduced, assigned to a committee, assigned to a subcommittee, recommended by the subcommittee, passed by the committee before a funnel deadline – all this before it can get a vote on the floor. Almost all of the bills that get a floor vote are sponsored by the majority party. The minority party has little to no power to advance their legislative agenda.
For the next two years, Republicans control both the Senate and the House in the Iowa legislature. Black Hawk County Democratic legislators will have virtually no power to affect laws that are passed. For example, Senator Danielson sponsored 21 bills this year and none of them have even passed out of subcommittee. And the funnel deadline is Friday.
When you vote for your District 30 Senator in this special election, consider whether you want to elect someone in the minority who has no power or someone who can make a difference for the next two years.
