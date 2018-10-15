Try 1 month for 99¢

No to Blum

KATHY HUEGLI

WATERLOO --- Americans for Prosperity, the Koch brothers political arm, has endorsed Rod Blum as a “policy champion.”

Given that Americans for Prosperity has advocated for massive cuts to our Social Security and Medicare, Rod Blum is no champion for me and will not be getting my vote on Nov. 6.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments