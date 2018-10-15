No to Blum
KATHY HUEGLI
WATERLOO --- Americans for Prosperity, the Koch brothers political arm, has endorsed Rod Blum as a “policy champion.”
Given that Americans for Prosperity has advocated for massive cuts to our Social Security and Medicare, Rod Blum is no champion for me and will not be getting my vote on Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.