Upcoming election
LOU FENECH
CEDAR FALLS --- His nomination just finalized, Walt Rogers dusted off his decaying talking points and started wedging divisive politics into the upcoming SD 30 special election. Rogers began by pigeonholing Iowa as a "conservative" state. His disingenuous rhetoric dishonors Iowa's rich and varied political history.
Iowa is politically complex; its history defies labeling. Iowa was the second state to legalize interracial marriage in 1851. Iowa was the third state to grant women the right to vote in 1894. In 2007, Iowa became the second state to allow full marriage equality for all. These progressive, liberating reforms occurred because Iowa voters prefer centrist candidates willing to find sensible and practical solutions. Common sense pragmatism is the heart of Iowa culture and tradition.
Contrary to Iowans' preference for forward-leaning, compromise-oriented candidates, Walt Rogers is an ideologue. He has a textbook of prefabricated solutions for problems we don't have here in Iowa! Last November, the citizens of House District 60 recognized the mismatch and voted Rogers out of office. SD 30 voters would do well to do the same in the upcoming special election.
