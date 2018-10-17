Vote for Rogers
PETER VOORHEES
CEDAR FALLS --- On Tuesday, Nov. 6, you have the opportunity to vote. It’s vital that citizens support individuals running for office, like Walt Rogers, who support policies that help grow our economy and make Iowa a better place to do business.
The Iowa Association of Business & Industry’s PAC awarded Rep. Walt Rogers with its Friend of Iowa Business endorsement. ABI is an organization that represents more than 1,500 members companies and 330,000 employees statewide. Rogers has a 100 percent pro-jobs voting record with ABI for his support of legislation that’s helped enable Iowa employers to invest in their companies and hire more workers.
Any business owner will tell you the number one asset of their company is their employees. In this tight labor market, employers realize that helping their employees maintain and upgrade their skills is vital to Iowa’s future.
As chairman of the Education Committee, Rogers has been instrumental in supporting UNI and providing increased funding for education. He supported important initiatives like training and apprenticeship programs that allow workers to gain the skills they need to obtain success.
It’s important Representative Rogers be sent back to Des Moines so he can continue to advocate for issues that help Iowa’s economy thrive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.